EDMONTON -- A 43-year-old man has been accused in a series of sexual assaults between April and June 2020.

Six complaints of a man targeting women in northwest Edmonton and St. Albert were made over the three months.

The man approached them, broke eggs on their head, and in some cases, groped the victim, according to Edmonton Police Service.

In one assault, police were told the man was wearing rubber breasts over his clothing.

Michael Todd Schartner, 43, was charged Aug. 10 with six counts of sexual assault with a weapon and one charge each of unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm and unlawful possession of body armour.

EPS encouraged other victims to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.