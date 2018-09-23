

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton cab driver was spared serious injuries after he was carjacked Sunday morning.

The Co-op Taxi driver was at the Starbucks at 137 Avenue and 97 Street when a man attempted to steal his cab around 8:40 a.m.

“The driver jumped out of the cab, taking the keys with him, and started walking away,” said acting duty officer James Vanderland.

“Our male suspect realized the keys were no longer in the cab and actually chased down the cab driver and assaulted him, stealing the keys and then going back to the cab.”

EPS said several unmarked vehicles followed the stolen taxi from a distance.

“He was driving through several red lights, so we were still concerned about that, which is why we wanted to end it.”

Approximately 40 minutes after the suspect first fled the Starbucks location, police stopped him in the area of 137 Avenue and 108 Street by using a tire deflation device. There, the accused surrendered and was taken into custody.

The cab driver suffered minor injuries but refused medical service.

The accused is 49-years-old and faces four charges: robbery, theft of motor vehicle, criminal flight, and dangerous driving.

With files from Nahreman Issa