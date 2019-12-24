EDMONTON -- Charges have been laid against a man in connection with a vehicle theft after he allegedly hit an RCMP vehicle and fled police near Grimshaw on Sunday, Dec. 23.

Police say they found Michael Jeffrey Ginter, 33, on a rural road asleep in a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a Grimshaw business earlier in the day.

Police said when Ginter woke up, he drove over a spike belt, hit a cruiser with an officer inside and fled towards Grimshaw.

Ginter, a Grande Prairie resident, was arrested after a short chase and faces 16 charges, related to the stolen vehicle, fleeing police, and possessing a controlled substance.

Ginter remains in custody and is set to appear in a Peace River court on Jan. 13, 2020.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Peace Regional RCMP at 780-624-6677 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).