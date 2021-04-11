EDMONTON -- A man from Sturgeon County faces several charges after he rammed a car at a high enough speed to launch them into an adjacent ditch.

In a news release sent Saturday, RCMP said they have charged Jason Boutillier in connection with an incident in February this year on Highway 2 and Township Road 552, just south of Morinville, Alta.

Mounties say on Feb. 14 they responded to a vehicle crash where a Ford truck had rammed a car at a high enough speed to push them into a ditch. The suspect then continued to ram the victim’s car that was in the ditch several more times before fleeing the scene, RCMP say.

Boutillier faces four charges including assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of a motor accident, and committing mischief to property endangering life.

Officials say he was released from RCMP custody and will appear in Morinville provincial court on April 29.