Man charged, dozens of firearms seized after shots fired near Cold Lake
Mounties near Cold Lake seized more than 50 firearms. (RCMP)
Published Wednesday, July 17, 2019 12:03PM MDT
Police in Cold Lake have confiscated more than 50 firearms and arrested a 29-year-old man after reports of gunshots prompted the evacuation of a residential area of Cold Lake on Sunday.
Christopher Starchuk, 29, is facing multiple weapons charges after turning himself into police on Monday.
Police say they received calls of a male causing a disturbance and found spent shell casings and live ammunition in the area.
Officers searched a Cold Lake residence and confiscated over dozens of guns, ammunition and prohibited weapons.
Starchuk is scheudled to appear in court on July 24.