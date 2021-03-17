EDMONTON -- A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged by the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) following a commercial robbery spree in south Edmonton.

On March 7 at 9:15 p.m., EPS responded to a business in the area of 8 Avenue and 119 Street SW after a robber entered the business, motioned he had a weapon, and demanded cash. The thiefgot away with some cash and fled the location in a white sedan.

Two other separate robberies following a similar pattern occurred at 10:43 and 11:35 p.m in the areas of 76 Street and 38 Avenue and 84 Street and Ellerslie Road SW, respectively, police said.

EPS located a white sedan matching the description of the robbers’ vehicle in vicinity of the third robbery location. Upon seeing police, the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The fleeing vehicle collided with a nearby guard rail and the occupant exited the vehicle, EPS said.

Police found an imitation firearm they believe was used during the three robberies outside of the vehicle once the robber fled on foot.

EPS Canine Unit was dispatched and located the robber approximately two hours later.

According to EPS, the manwas treated for a minor injury sustained during the arrest. No injuries were reported by any of the affected business employees.

Travis Musselwhite has been charged with three counts of:

robbery,

use of an imitation firearm to commit an offence, and

disguised with intent to commit a crime.

Musselwhite has also been charged with flight from a peace officer, operation of a vehicle while prohibited, possessing body armour without a valid permit, and for two outstanding warrants for theft over $5,000 and breach recognizance.

EPS say additional charges are pending.