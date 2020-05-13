EDMONTON -- A 42-year-old man was caught masturbating in public and smashing the window of a Canada Post truck in downtown Edmonton Tuesday.

The man was seen masturbating and smashing the vehicle's window in the area of 97 Avenue and 105 Street at approximately 3 p.m., police said.

Video shows a man punching and breaking the window on the driver's side of the truck and walking away.

He was charged with indecent act, mischief and assault.