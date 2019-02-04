

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a fatal hit-and-run in north Edmonton in November 2018.

On Nov. 28 at approximately 7:30, police responded to a crash in the area of 127 Street and 127 Avenue when a Toyota Corolla struck a 38-year-old crossing the street, EPS said. That vehicle stayed on scene.

Moments later, a second vehicle hit the same woman and fled.

The pedestrian died a short time later, EPS said.

Jamie Greene was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and careless driving.

He’s scheduled to appear in court March 5.