Man charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run
Police confirmed one person died in a collision in northwest Edmonton Wednesday evening.
Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, February 4, 2019 4:47PM MST
A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a fatal hit-and-run in north Edmonton in November 2018.
On Nov. 28 at approximately 7:30, police responded to a crash in the area of 127 Street and 127 Avenue when a Toyota Corolla struck a 38-year-old crossing the street, EPS said. That vehicle stayed on scene.
Moments later, a second vehicle hit the same woman and fled.
The pedestrian died a short time later, EPS said.
Jamie Greene was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and careless driving.
He’s scheduled to appear in court March 5.