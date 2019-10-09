EDMONTON -- A 42-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after a 56-year-old man was killed in northeast Edmonton last November.

Edmonton police responded to a report of an assault in the area of 108 Avenue and 31 Street on Nov. 2 at approximately 6:40 p.m. and found Christopher Antoniuk unresponsive.

He was treated and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Jesse Telep, 42, was charged with second-degree murder, EPS said.