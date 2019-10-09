Man charged in 2018 northeast Edmonton homicide
Police were investigating in the area of 108 Avenue and 31 Street after a man had been assaulted there and later died.
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 4:16PM MDT
EDMONTON -- A 42-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after a 56-year-old man was killed in northeast Edmonton last November.
Edmonton police responded to a report of an assault in the area of 108 Avenue and 31 Street on Nov. 2 at approximately 6:40 p.m. and found Christopher Antoniuk unresponsive.
He was treated and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Jesse Telep, 42, was charged with second-degree murder, EPS said.