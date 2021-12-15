Man charged in 2020 homicide in northeast Edmonton
EPS and Edmonton firefighters at alley where body was found. Sunday Jan. 26, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
Edmonton police have arrested and laid charges against a man in relation to the 2020 death of Aaron Watt.
On Jan. 26, at around 10 p.m. police received a call from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for assistance in the area of 126 Avenue and 73 Street.
When officers arrived on scene they found 24-year-old Watt dead. EPS said the death was deemed a homicide.
On Dec. 14, police said Colin James Lapretre, 29, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and indignity to a body.