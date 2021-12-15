Man charged in 2020 homicide in northeast Edmonton

Edmonton police have arrested and laid charges against a man in relation to the 2020 death of Aaron Watt.

On Jan. 26, at around 10 p.m. police received a call from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for assistance in the area of 126 Avenue and 73 Street.

When officers arrived on scene they found 24-year-old Watt dead. EPS said the death was deemed a homicide.

On Dec. 14, police said Colin James Lapretre, 29, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and indignity to a body.