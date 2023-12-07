Man charged in 2022 Edmonton shootout arrested with $25K of cocaine: police

Police have charged a man they allege pulled the trigger in "an early morning shootout" in southwest Edmonton last year.

Edmonton Police Service officers arrested the man in Fort McMurray on Nov. 28 and said they also found more than 500 grams of cocaine and fentanyl, worth more than $25,000, in his basement.

EPS said the shootout happened around 4:30 a.m. on May 15, 2022, on Adamson Crescent.

Bullets struck two homes, each more than two kilometres away, but no injuries were reported.

"A bullet was recovered from what was an occupied bedroom in a home on Checknita Way, and a bullet hole was located in the laundry room of another residence on Checknita Common," spokesperson Craig Gilbert wrote in a Thursday news release.

"Security footage obtained by investigators depicted multiple people and vehicles fleeing the scene of the shooting."

Police used an Integrated Ballistics Identification System (IBIS) and said it connected the recovered bullets to a handgun seized by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams officers in Fort McMurray in June of last year.

"This arrest and the removal of another deadly weapon from the streets is a perfect example of multiple law enforcement agencies working together toward a common goal,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart.

"Specialized units such as the Firearms Investigation Unit remain committed to addressing the continuing problem of gun violence in Edmonton."

The accused has been charged with: discharge firearm with intent, possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition and two counts of drug trafficking.

He is being held in the Edmonton Remand Centre and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec 12.