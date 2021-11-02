Man charged in 57-year-old victim's homicide
An Edmonton police vehicle is seen in this file photo. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in a central Edmonton death.
Police arrested 25-year-old Geraldo Munroe on Nov. 1 in the death of Edgardo Vista.
The 57-year-old was found dead on Oct. 28 after being reported missing.
An autopsy ruled he died from blunt force trauma and his death was ruled a homicide, police announced Tuesday.
They said the two men knew each other.