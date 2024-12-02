EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man charged in connection with 2 Edmonton arsons, identified as person of interest in 3rd

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    A man has been charged in connection with two deliberately set fires in Edmonton and investigators believe he is responsible for a third.

    Harrison Taron, 39, was arrested on Saturday and charged with arson in connection with a fire at a business at 96 Street and 82 Avenue on Oct. 2.

    He is also charged with arson in connection with a fire at Ross Sheppard School the same month.

    Investigators also believe Taron is responsible for one of 24 fires they're investigating in the Allendale, Belgravia, Ritchie, King Edward Park, Holyrood and Strathearn neighbourhoods this year, although they have not said which fire.

    The remaining fires are still under investigation and police are working to identify other persons of interest.

    "We’re thankful for the public’s ongoing assistance with this investigation and are pleased to report we’ve made an arrest,” Staff Sgt. Michael Dreilich said in a Monday news release.

    "Patrols throughout the affected communities are expected to continue and anyone observing suspicious activity is asked to contact police as soon as possible."

    Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

