Man charged in connection with restricted firearm trafficking in Alberta
The Edmonton Police Service has charged a 34-year-old man with firearms trafficking and other related offences.
EPS says the firearm investigation unit had been investigating the man since April 2021 after a restricted firearm was recovered as part of a homicide investigation that year.
Police say Cody Cohoe, who had five restricted firearms, had never reported any as lost or stolen.
In 2017, EPS said Cohoe reported a suspicious break-in at his home in Lloydminster in which two of his restricted firearms were allegedly stolen.
On Monday, police said a search of the man's home in Fort Saskatchewan located "several" rounds of ammunition and seized two of Cohoe's firearms as they were "improperly stored."
"Three of Cohoe's restricted handguns were not accounted for and are still outstanding," EPS said in a statement. "Police are still looking for the outstanding handguns."
Cohoe faces four counts of firearms trafficking, one count of possession of a firearm for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of careless use, storage, handling, and transport of a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
