Man charged in crash that killed 3-year-old in south Edmonton

A 30-year-old man has been charged in a south Edmonton crash that killed a three-year-old boy and injured his mother and sister in June.

Zhaobo Wu was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian under the Traffic Safety Act.

The mother, son and daughter were walking east across Allard Road SW in a marked crosswalk on the south side of the intersection with Allard Boulevard SW when a truck turning west struck them just after 5 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service said.

The Ford F-150 driver had been heading north when he "briefly" stopped at the three-way stop and continued turning left, running over the boy and hitting the 39-year-old woman and seven-year-old girl, police said.

The boy died on scene. The woman and girl were taken to hospital and later released.

The driver was not injured.