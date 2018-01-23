Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged in December collision that killed pedestrian
Police temporarily shut down a section of James Mowatt Trail SW northbound at 41 Ave. after a pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck early Tuesday, December 12, 2017.
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 4:47PM MST
A Beaumont man is facing charges after allegedly running over and killing a woman in southwest Edmonton in December.
The collision occurred in the area of James Mowatt Trail SW and Desrochers Gate SW/Allard Boulevard SW on December 12 at approximately 6:30 a.m., EPS said.
A 29-year-old woman was hit by a Dodge Ram in an unmarked crosswalk, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Speed, alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the collision, police said.
Jason-Roberts-Kowalchuk, 43, was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.