A Beaumont man is facing charges after allegedly running over and killing a woman in southwest Edmonton in December.

The collision occurred in the area of James Mowatt Trail SW and Desrochers Gate SW/Allard Boulevard SW on December 12 at approximately 6:30 a.m., EPS said.

A 29-year-old woman was hit by a Dodge Ram in an unmarked crosswalk, and she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Speed, alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the collision, police said.

Jason-Roberts-Kowalchuk, 43, was charged with careless driving and failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.