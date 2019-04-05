

CTV Edmonton





An Edmonton International Airport employee has been charged after a bomb threat hoax was heard on the public address system.

Someone made the announcement over the PA system around 1:27 p.m. on Mar. 24.

EIA RCMP responded immediately and investigated, but the threat was determined to be unfounded and no flights were delayed.

"We took this situation very seriously" Sgt. Beth Philipp of the EIA RCMP said in a written release. "Garda Security, RCMP and the Airport Authority came together quickly to determine that this threat was non-credible"

Eric Caouette, 27, has been charged with mischief, uttering threats, and making false declaration of a person at an aerodrome carrying an explosive substance or device.

Caouette has been released on promise to appear in Leduc Provincial Court on April 25.