A 28-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangers driving causing bodily harm after a collision in south Edmonton last April.

Piyush Sharma is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on April 24, 2019. A 2008 Jeep Wrangler was travelling north on the Highway 2 off ramp at 41 Avenue SW when it crashed into a 2009 Kia Rio.

Police said the Kia Rio was travelling east on 41 Avenue SW on a green light and the Jeep failed to stop at the intersection for a red light.

A 24-year-old male passenger of the Kia Rio died in hospital. The vehicle’s other occupants, a 50-year-old man and another 24-year-old passenger, both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision.