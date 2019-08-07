Man charged in fatal south Edmonton collision
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:45AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 11:48AM MDT
A 28-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death and two counts of dangers driving causing bodily harm after a collision in south Edmonton last April.
Piyush Sharma is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m. on April 24, 2019. A 2008 Jeep Wrangler was travelling north on the Highway 2 off ramp at 41 Avenue SW when it crashed into a 2009 Kia Rio.
Police said the Kia Rio was travelling east on 41 Avenue SW on a green light and the Jeep failed to stop at the intersection for a red light.
A 24-year-old male passenger of the Kia Rio died in hospital. The vehicle’s other occupants, a 50-year-old man and another 24-year-old passenger, both suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in the collision.