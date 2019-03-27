Police have charged a man with second degree murder in the shooting of a 42-year-old last month.

Matthew Leonard Dawson Campeau, 24, faces four charges: second degree murder, use of a firearm while committing an offence, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition.

Police asked the public for tips on Campeau’s location in late February. He turned himself in to RCMP in Langley, B.C., on March 1.

In the early morning of Feb. 26, police were called about a shooting at a home near Belmont Park. A man was found dead from a gunshot wound there.