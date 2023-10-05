Edmonton

    • Man charged in killing of Maskwacis, Alta., resident twice his age

    Maskwacis map

    A 25-year-old man from Wetaskiwin, south of Edmonton, is accused of second-degree murder after a man from the Ermineskin Cree Nation died in hospital.

    RCMP were called to an aggravated assault complaint in Maskwacis on Sept. 29.

    The 52-year-old victim, who police did not publicly name, was rushed to hospital where he later died.

    Matyrus Minde has been remanded into custody and is next scheduled to appear in a Wetaskiwin courtroom on Tuesday.

