    Man charged in May hit-and-run that killed pedestrian on Jasper Avenue

    An investigator takes pictures on Jasper Avenue between 114 Street and 115 Street on May 12, 2023, where a person using a walker outside of a marked crosswalk was hit by a driver who fled the scene.

    A man has been charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in downtown Edmonton in May.

    A 62-year-old man who was walking across Jasper Avenue at 115 Street was killed when he was hit by an eastbound sedan the early morning of May 12.

    A 27-year-old man was charged on Nov. 28 with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death, Edmonton police announced Thursday. 

