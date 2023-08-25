Man charged in Mill Woods string of disturbances, assaults Thursday night
A 40-year-old man faces charges after embarking on what is believed to have been a drug- or alcohol-impaired crime spree in south Edmonton Thursday evening.
Edmonton Police Service says it received several calls throughout the evening about a man who had caused disturbances or assaulted employees at various locations.
He was believed to be under the influence of drugs and or alcohol.
First, security removed a man from the Grey Nuns Community Hospital waiting room for "causing a disturbance," EPS says.
A short while later, employees at three nearby businesses – a liquor store, fast food restaurant, and health-care clinic – called 911 about a man who had thrown bottles of alcohol at them, thrown tables and chairs, and set off fire alarms.
Police believe the same man then attempted to break through a bus driver's protective shield at the Mill Woods Town Transit Centre.
Unsuccessful, he ran away to a fast food burger joint where the workers say he threatened them with a screwdriver before starting a fire at the business.
EPS says its officers needed to breach a staff room door to arrest and "rescue him from succumbing to the fire."
The man was hospitalized and charged with several counts of assault with a weapon, mischief and arson.
He had been wanted on six outstanding criminal warrants, EPS says.
No one was hurt in any of the incidents.