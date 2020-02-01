EDMONTON -- A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a woman in Peace River after a lengthy investigation.

RCMP said Mathew Ian Blachford has been charged with second degree murder in the death of 37-year-old Victorine “Jennifer” Donovan.

Donovan was murdered on Oct. 8, 2019.

Blachford is scheduled to appear in Peace River Provincial Court on Feb. 3, 2020.

Peace River is about 490 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.