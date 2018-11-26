A man is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash on a highway in northern Alberta Friday morning.

RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Highway 986 in Cadotte Lake. Upon arrival, police and emergency crews found a dead 21-year-old woman.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was arrested a short time later, RCMP said.

Aaron Ross Yellowknee, 33, was charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.