Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man charged in northern Alberta fatal crash
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 9:50AM MST
A man is facing charges in connection to a fatal crash on a highway in northern Alberta Friday morning.
RCMP responded to a report of a crash on Highway 986 in Cadotte Lake. Upon arrival, police and emergency crews found a dead 21-year-old woman.
The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was arrested a short time later, RCMP said.
Aaron Ross Yellowknee, 33, was charged with impaired driving causing death, dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He’s in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.