

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A 21-year-old man has been arrested after two Red Deer robberies in which a fake handgun was used to threaten victims.

In the first incident, on Nov. 3, two men posed as potential buyers of the first victim’s truck. On a test drive to the Mackenzie Trails Recreation Area, the suspects showed a handgun, robbed the victim and stole the truck.

The victim was not injured. His truck was found in Oriole Park in the early morning of Nov. 4.

RCMP began working with surveillance images to identify the thieves.

In the second robbery, a taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint by one man around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 4.

Descriptors and surveillance images of this event enabled the police to link the robber to the Nov. 3 carjacking.

The man was found in an Inglewood home and taken into custody without incident.

Police seized the weapon that was allegedly used in both robberies: an airsoft gun.

The 21-year-old faces numerous charges. He remains unnamed because the charges have not yet been sworn before the courts.