    Man charged in September killing of Fort McMurray man

    A man has been charged with second-degree murder for the killing of a Fort McMurray man earlier this month. 

    Norman Lineham, 43, was found dead in his basement suite in Timberlea on Sept. 21. 

    An autopsy determined his death to be a homicide. 

     

    On Sept. 29, 39-year-old Michael Tomas Cooper was charged with murder in relation to the killing.

     

    He is set to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort McMurray on Oct. 2, 2023.

