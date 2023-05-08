Man charged in series of attacks on women in northwest Edmonton

Charges have been laid against a 26-year-old man who allegedly attacked several women, and sexually assaulted some of them, in the Cumberland neighbourhood last month.

Police issued a public alert about the man on Tuesday and he was arrested Thursday.

Officials initially suggested that seven women had been victimized, but an update on Monday said charges had been laid in "seven incidents involving four victims."

All of the victims were women and the incidents occurred from April 2 and 30, between the hours of 6 and 9 a.m.

“Prior to considering a public warning, investigators must have evidence to suggest a link between incidents,” says Insp. Sean Armstrong of Edmonton Police service.

“This investigation was unique, as the accused initially committed different and individual offences that did not immediately show an obvious connection. When the incidents began taking place in public, and the accused’s behaviour escalated and became more brazen, officers quickly established links between the crimes and issued a public warning.”

Austin Dean St. Germain is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon, choking to overcome, possession of stolen property and fraud under $5,000, four counts of break and enter with the intent to commit theft and two counts of robbery.

Anyone who has information on the case or may have been victimized by the accused is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers.