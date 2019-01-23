

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A man has been charged for allegedly breaking in and stealing property from new, unoccupied homes throughout Edmonton.

Police first became aware of the thefts in October. An investigation led officers to a man who was believed to be involved in the crimes, and police conducted search warrants at two homes: at 135 Avenue and 127 Street, and at 118 Avenue and 44 Street. Police said they recovered a significant amount of property from the addresses, including three stolen utility trailers and four cargo vans worth of appliances and construction materials.

Police have asked residents to be alert for suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods. Investigators believe several subdivisions were targeted: Rapperswill, Griesbach, Oxford, Rosenthal, Cy Becker, McConachie, Crystallina, Webber Greens, Walker and Edgemont.

“Generally speaking, contractors work during daylight, so in the event you notice suspicious individual(s) coming and going from newly constructed homes at unusual hours of the night and loading property into vehicles, we would like to hear from you,” said Northwest Division Dgt. Robert Nayowski.

“The other important factor is reporting these crimes to police in a timely manner. The sooner we know this is happening in a specific neighborhood, the more prompt and proactive we can be as a police service.”

Police recovered three utility trailers, a Ford F-150, a mixture of kitchen and bathroom fixtures—including counters, cabinets, lights, flooring, sinks and toilets—a washer and dryer, a television and various tools.

Robbert Webber, 36, faces 12 counts of breaking and entering, one count each of theft under $5,000 and possession of stolen property, and 30 counts of breach of recognizance.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 29.

Investigators continue to try to determine where the property was taken from.

Those with related information are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.