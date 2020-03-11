EDMONTON -- A 45-year-old man is facing charges after seven downtown Edmonton break-ins, and police believe he may be responsible for more.

Kevin Lyons was arrested March 6.

He's accused of forcing his way into several Oliver businesses and stealing money between Jan. 5 and March 5.

"While we are pleased to bring this series to an end, we do believe the accused may be responsible for other business break-ins as well," Const. Chris Weird of the Edmonton Police Service said.

EPS is asking other businesses in the area who experience robberies to contact police.

CTV News Edmonton first reported on the possible string of break-ins on March 5, after several business owners identified similarities between their thefts.

Surveillance footage from three stores appeared to show the same man breaking in, but at the time, police said it was unknown if the events were connected.

Businesses that suspect they were also targeted are asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.