EDMONTON -- A 20-year-old man was charged after an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old female were sexually assaulted.

The Edmonton Police Service says he met the 18-year-old female at a shopping mall in Edmonton after they chatted on a dating app. The next day, he allegedly sexually and physically assaulted her in her home.

The man also met the 16-year-old on an app and they became friends, police said. He allegedly went to her home and also assaulted her sexually and physically.

On Oct. 22, EPS charged Keenan Wayne Burlakawith sexual assault, strangulation and making sexual explicit material available to a child with intent.

According to police, Burlaka uses social media platforms to meet and befriend youngfemales before he meets them in person and assaults them.

He’s also known as Greene and/or Kai online.

EPS believes there may be other victims and encourages them to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.