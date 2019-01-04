

CTV Edmonton





The man accused of shooting and killing his wife in Lewis Estates last week appeared in court on Friday.

Wen Zhan Zhang, 53, appeared in Provincial Court by closed-circuit television from the Remand Centre.

He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of 49 year old Wenlan Bu, 49.

Police say the woman was alive when they arrived on scene, but later died.

Zhang turned himself into police shortly after the shooting.

The judge imposed a no-contact order with some family and two witnesses, which Zhang agreed to through an interpreter.

Zhang will be back in court on January 18.