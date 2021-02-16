EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have arrested and charged one man and have issued a warrant for another man in connection to a string of pharmacy robberies in the city.

The robberies happened between Dec. 21, 2020, and Jan 6. 2021, according to EPS. The Plant Life Cannabis in West Edmonton and four Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies were targeted.

Police said a variety of weapons were used in the robberies including pepper spray and an imitation handgun.

Tyson Shaw, 24, was arrested on Feb. 5.

He was charged with:

Seven counts of robbery

Six counts of being disguised with intent

Assault with a weapon

Eight counts of possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public

Use of an imitation firearm while committing and indictable offense

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Korson Skelhorn, 26. He is described as 5’9” and around 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-700-222-8477 or online.