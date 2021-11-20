Man charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Sucker Creek assault

EDMONTON -

A 40-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder and forcible confinement in relation to a Friday morning suspicious death.

RCMP responded to reports of an assault with a weapon at a Sucker Creek First Nation residence to find a 35-year-old man had died.

According to Mounties, Travis Myles Melnyk, of High Prairie, Alta., was taken into custody Friday evening.

Melnyk is to appear in High Prairie provincial court on Monday.

“As this matter is now before the Court, no further updates will be provided,” RCMP said in a statement.

Sucker Creek is located about 330 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.