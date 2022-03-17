Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Kehewin Cree Nation fatal shooting

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a person on Kehewin Cree Nation in early March.

Tristyn Trey Badger, 22, was arrested and charged on March 12.

He is in police custody and scheduled to appear in Bonnyville provincial court on March 22.

The person killed has not been publicly identified.

RMCP say they were called to the nation northeast of Edmonton the evening of March 9. The events that followed are being reviewed by Alberta's police watchdog agency, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

According to RCMP, officers were looking for the 22-year-old when he reportedly left a home holding a firearm and a confrontation occurred, ending when two officers discharged their firearms. The man was hit multiple times and was taken to hospital. No officers were hurt.

A firearm was found outside the home where the man was, ASIRT said.

ASIRT is responsible for investigating police conduct which causes serious injury and death.

Kehewin Cree Nation is located about 230 kilometres northeast of Alberta's capital city.