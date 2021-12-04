Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in northeast Edmonton suspicious death
Police are investigating a suspicious death at a home they responded to for a weapon complaint (CTV News Edmonton/Sean McClune).
EDMONTON -
A 24-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man in northeast Edmonton.
On Friday, police responded to a weapons complaint in the Balwin neighbourhood, near 67 Street and 127 Avenue, around 12:40 p.m.
Officers located a 23-year-old man dead inside the home.
Police said on Saturday that Dalton Moar, 24, of Edmonton, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
According to the Edmonton Police Service, there are no other suspects.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.