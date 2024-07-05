EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man charged with 2nd degree murder in stabbing death of partner

    An assault that ended in a woman's death was reported near 3 Avenue and 42 Street around 5 a.m. on July 3. ( An assault that ended in a woman's death was reported near 3 Avenue and 42 Street around 5 a.m. on July 3. (
    Share

    A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

    Police found the woman critically injured at a home near 3 Avenue and 42 Street around 5 a.m. while responding to a reported assault.

    She died shortly after, and an autopsy Friday found she had died of stab wounds.

    Her partner, a 32-year-old man, was arrested shortly after her death and he was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

    Police are not releasing the name of the woman or the man charged to protect multiple children related to the victim and the accused, who were in the home at the time of the assault. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News