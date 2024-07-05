Man charged with 2nd degree murder in stabbing death of partner

A 32-year-old man has been charged in relation to the death of a woman in southeast Edmonton on Wednesday.

Police found the woman critically injured at a home near 3 Avenue and 42 Street around 5 a.m. while responding to a reported assault.

She died shortly after, and an autopsy Friday found she had died of stab wounds.

Her partner, a 32-year-old man, was arrested shortly after her death and he was charged Friday with second-degree murder.

Police are not releasing the name of the woman or the man charged to protect multiple children related to the victim and the accused, who were in the home at the time of the assault.