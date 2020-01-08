EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with arson after three fires in Edmonton and Camrose in 2015 and 2019.

The first suspicious fire was in Camrose on Aug. 4, 2015, when crews responded to a house fire in the area of 49 Avenue and 53 Street. Edmonton police said no one was injured in the fire.

On Aug. 30, 2019 at approximately 4 a.m., firefighters in Edmonton responded to a fire in a motel suite in the area of 104 Street and 63 Avenue, police said. More than 15 people were evacuated as a result, but no one was injured.

On Dec. 23 at approximately 9:24 p.m., there was another fire at a hotel in the area of 153 Street and Stony Plain Road. Firefighters evacuated 41 people from the hotel, police said. No injuries were reported.

Scott Bell, 37, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of arson and disregard for human life, police said.

He's in custody.