EDMONTON -- A man has been charged with arson after a home was set on fire in Lac La Biche, Alta. on Monday.

Jarred Lee Tyler Atkinson, 38, is also charged with break and enter with intent to commit arson.

Just after 7:30 p.m. last Monday, crews arrived to a report of a structure fire in the area of 100 Avenue and 101 Street.

No one was inside the residence and no injuries were reported. Investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set.

Atkinson is of no fixed address and will next appear in court on Aug. 5 in Lac La Biche.

