Man charged with attempted murder after Edmonton arson
Jade Boskoyous, 33, is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and arson after a Feb. 15, 2020, fire. (Photo provided.)
EDMONTON -- The man Edmonton police have been searching for after an arson in February was arrested last Thursday.
On Feb. 15, firefighters responded to a home in the area of 121 Avenue and 102 Street after a man went inside, assaulted two women and lit it on fire.
READ MORE:
- Man wanted for attempted murder after Saturday morning fire
- Edmonton senior says man who tried to kill her saved her life
- Police release new photo of man wanted for attempted murder in Edmonton arson
The women, aged 72 and 31, escaped the home with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. They have been released from hospital.
Jade Boskoyous, 33, was arrested at a home in the area of 163 Avenue and 100 Street last Thursday at approximately 8:15 p.m.
He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.