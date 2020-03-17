EDMONTON -- The man Edmonton police have been searching for after an arson in February was arrested last Thursday.

On Feb. 15, firefighters responded to a home in the area of 121 Avenue and 102 Street after a man went inside, assaulted two women and lit it on fire.

The women, aged 72 and 31, escaped the home with serious but non-life threatening injuries, police said. They have been released from hospital.

Jade Boskoyous, 33, was arrested at a home in the area of 163 Avenue and 100 Street last Thursday at approximately 8:15 p.m.

He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.