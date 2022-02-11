Man charged with beating taxi driver outside Edmonton 7-Eleven

A 34-year-old man is facing aggravated assault charges after a taxi driver was taken to hospital in southeast Edmonton Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 7-Eleven and ESSO location at 34 Street and 43 Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

A caller told police that a taxi driver was assaulted by his passenger, who fled the area on foot.

The 62-year-old driver of the cab was taken to hospital, but was expected to survive his injuries.

The passenger was arrested without incident a short time later. He faces aggravated assault and possession of a forged document charges.