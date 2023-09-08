Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek

A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.

The 26-year-old faces one criminal charge of dangerous operation of a conveyance, Edmonton Police Service announced on Friday.

A group of four was caught on video using a powerboat in the shallow creek on June 24. At one point, the speeding boat hit a downed tree and became stuck momentarily on the shore.

Although no one was hurt, police called that "a real possibility."

“Everyone has the right to enjoy our creeks and rivers safely. Reckless and unlawful activity like this puts people’s lives at unnecessary risk,” Zain Haji, one of the city's investigating park rangers, said in a news release on Friday.