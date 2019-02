CTV Edmonton





A 29-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after the death of a baby in 2016.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Edmonton on July 5, 2016. The mother of the child reported that she had left her six-month old son with a family friend while she went to work.

When the mother arrived home, she reported that her baby appeared to be in medical distress, so she called 911. Paramedics took the baby to hospital, where he died two days later from injuries consistent with head trauma.

After an investigation, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for Darren James Gagnon, 29, on Feb. 15, 2019.

Gagnon turned himself into RCMP in Grand Forks, B.C. on Feb. 21, 2019, and was returned to Edmonton and turned over Edmonton police on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.