Man charged with drug, weapons offences in 2021 shooting near Southgate
Man charged with drug, weapons offences in 2021 shooting near Southgate
A man has been charged in connection to drugs that were uncovered after a shooting in the spring of 2021, but police have not yet identified the shooter, they said in an update on Monday.
Around 10:30 p.m. on March 17, 2021, a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound near 48 Avenue and 111A Street.
Police were responding to a call about a shooting, and found an unoccupied SUV that had crashed into a detached garage. The man, described by investigators as "uncooperative," was found nearby and taken to hospital.
A search warrant enabled police to find a loaded handgun with ammunition and about $15,000 in cocaine, fentanyl, LSD and methamphetamine.
Edmonton Police Service charged Ansh Kathpalia, 21, in connection to the items found in the SUV. He turned himself in on July 16, 2022, and faces three firearm-related charges and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Suspect arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts
A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C. Monday morning, Mounties say.
WATCH LIVE | Pope Francis in Canada: Full itinerary of the papal visit, how to watch special coverage on CTVNews.ca
Pope Francis arrived in Canada on Sunday for a six-day tour, marking the first papal visit to the country in 20 years. CTVNews.ca is livestreaming six digital specials through the week.
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
WATCH LIVE | Blair testifying about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
-
Mechanical issue stops CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station
A mechanical issue is causing some slowdowns for commuters who use the Red Line LRT.
-
Alberta, Calgary see rise in COVID-19 cases as large events return
The lack of restrictions and return of large events could be behind Alberta’s latest rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Calgary developmental biologist.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police searching for missing mom and six-year-old son
Saskatoon police are asking for help in locating a woman and her son
-
Back to Batoche Days wraps up its 50th anniversary with record attendance
Back to Batoche wrapped up its 50th anniversary with a record attendance over the weekend.
-
Disaster relief a possibility for Saskatoon homeowners after major flooding
Saskatoon residents who experienced property damage as a result of heavy rains on June 20th could soon be eligible for compensation from the province.
Regina
-
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
-
Argos beat shorthanded Riders 31-21 to sweep season series
A late-game scoop and score dashed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' hopes of beating the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium.
-
Sask. protestors 'stand in solidarity' with Dutch farmers facing environmental regulations
Hundreds of demonstrators in dozens of vehicles were present on Highway 1 between Moose Jaw and Regina on Saturday, staging a "slow roll" protest in solidarity with Dutch farmers.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senior Mountie who oversaw investigation into N.S. mass shooting testifies at inquiry
The senior Mountie in charge of the investigation into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia is testifying today at a public inquiry.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Blair testifying about allegations of interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Clean up underway after wild storm sweeps through southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after a driver was killed in a single-vehicle collision in the city’s east end early this morning.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
21-year-old man found unconscious in Montreal pool
A 21-year-old man is in hospital after being found unconscious in an outdoor municipal pool.
-
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Ottawa
-
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
-
Clean up underway after wild storm sweeps through southern Ontario
The clean up is now underway following series of strong thunderstorms that struck much of southern Ontario late Sunday evening knocking down trees and power lines.
-
Damaged overhead wires force part of LRT offline
Damage to the overhead wires on Ottawa’s Confederation Line LRT is getting the blame for disrupted service Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
-
Insecure load charge laid after Guelph man uses bed sheet to secure mattress, box spring to car: police
A driver and front seat passenger were holding onto the edges of a bed sheet draped over a mattress and box spring on their car, according to Guelph Police.
Northern Ontario
-
Sentencing delayed for northern Ontario man who murdered his brother
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his 56-year-old younger brother, will have to wait three more months to learn his fate after his Sudbury sentencing hearing was adjourned Monday morning.
-
Junction Creek creep caught: Sudbury teen charged
Sudbury police have charged a 15-year-old for exposing and touching himself inappropriately in public several times along the Junction Creek walking path.
-
Swimmer killed after being hit by a boat in Muskoka Lakes
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man died after being hit by a vessel while swimming in Lake Rosseau.
Winnipeg
-
‘I want to get them exhumed’: residents unhappy with conditions at Brookside Cemetery
People whose loved ones are buried at Brookside Cemetery are demanding the City of Winnipeg respect the dead by doing a better job of maintaining the grounds there.
-
Day 2 of Pope visit to include stops at a former residential school, Edmonton church
Pope Francis is expected to speak publicly for the first time on his Canadian visit at a meeting this morning with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples in a community south of Edmonton.
-
Man passed out on Brandon bus found to have outstanding warrant
Officers with the Brandon Police Service said a man who had an outstanding warrant for a number of charges was found passed out on a bus.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts
A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C. Monday morning, Mounties say.
-
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
-
Residential school survivors, loved ones to gather in B.C. during Pope's visit
Survivors and Indigenous people in B.C. who have been impacted by the brutal legacy of Canada's residential school system are being invited to gather together in person during the Pope's visit.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada issues heat warnings as Vancouver Island temps to hit 35 C
Much of Vancouver Island, including Victoria and Nanaimo, B.C., is under a heat warning Monday that's expected to carry through the week.
-
Man dead after police shooting in Nanaimo
A man is dead after an altercation with police in Nanaimo Saturday afternoon.
-
Collection depot for ocean plastics opens on eastern Vancouver Island
Coastal community cleanup groups on eastern Vancouver Island have been itching for the opening of B.C.'s newest ocean debris recycling depot.