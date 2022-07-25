Man charged with drug, weapons offences in 2021 shooting near Southgate

A man has been charged in connection to drugs that were uncovered after a shooting in the spring of 2021, but police have not yet identified the shooter, they said in an update on Monday.

Around 10:30 p.m. on March 17, 2021, a 28-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound near 48 Avenue and 111A Street.

Police were responding to a call about a shooting, and found an unoccupied SUV that had crashed into a detached garage. The man, described by investigators as "uncooperative," was found nearby and taken to hospital.

A search warrant enabled police to find a loaded handgun with ammunition and about $15,000 in cocaine, fentanyl, LSD and methamphetamine.

Edmonton Police Service charged Ansh Kathpalia, 21, in connection to the items found in the SUV. He turned himself in on July 16, 2022, and faces three firearm-related charges and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.