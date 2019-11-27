EDMONTON -- A 28-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Edmonton man Ruben Baker.

Police say Bradley Michael Belanger was in jail for unrelated offences at the time charges were laid against him in the Jan. 1, 2018 homicide.

Baker, 21, was found dead in the area of 92 Avenue and 77 Street and police quickly deemed his death suspicious.

An autopsy was performed on his body and police determined he was the victim of a homicide.

Belanger remains in police custody.