A 21-year-old man is facing first degree murder charges in connection with the February shooting death of 42-year-old Desmond Gordon.

Last week, homicide investigators arrested Jeremy Krause. He is co-accused in the death along with Matthew Campeau, 24, who police say was arrested and charged in March with now first degree murder and firearm charges.

On Feb. 26, 2019, police were called to a home near 135 Avenue and 28 Street NW around 12:40 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man in the home.

A neighbour told CTV News that she heard a woman screaming outside and a second woman crying shortly after.

“The cops showed up, and there was about 12 of them standing at the door,” the neighbour said. “A lady came to the door, she was crying like crazy.”

Autopsy results released in February confirmed the man died from a gunshot wound sustained in a homicide.