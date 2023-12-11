Man charged with first-degree murder in Grande Prairie death

RCMP in Grande Prairie have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder following the discovery of a body last week in a wooded area of the northwestern Alberta city.

Nathan Landry, 29, is accused of killing Brian Buchaski, 34. Both are from Grande Prairie, located 389 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Police answered a call Thursday of a body in the woods near the neighbourhood of Westside Park. Mounties arrested Landry on Saturday, charging him with first-degree murder. He appeared in court on Monday and is in custody, with his next court date scheduled for Jan. 8.

RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding Buchaski's death to contact them at 780-830-5700 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).