EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man charged with first-degree murder in northern Alberta arrested in Ontario: RCMP

    David Sietsma. (Credit: RCMP) David Sietsma. (Credit: RCMP)
    Share

    A man charged with first-degree murder in a March homicide near Grande Prairie is now in custody.

    Earlier this month RCMP said they were looking for David James Sietsma, 37, in the death of Echer Marcial, 34.

    Marcial's remains were found on March 14 on Range Road 55 near Clairmont, a hamlet immediately north of Grande Prairie, 388 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

    Following an autopsy that determined the cause of Marcial's death as homicide, Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit took over the investigation and subsequently issued a warrant for Sietsma for first-degree murder.

    Police believed Sietsma was in the Grande Prairie area, but Mounties were alerted on Friday that he had been arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police.

    Sietsma was remanded into custody on a six-day hold while he awaits transfer back to Grande Prairie for court.

    "The Alberta RCMP would like to thank the Ontario Provincial Police for their help and swift action in apprehending this dangerous suspect," Cpl. Derek Carlson of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a Friday news release. "We would also like to thank the public for all the information they provided us along the way."

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Biden speaks after Donald Trump's conviction in hush money case

    A day after a New York jury delivered a historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee held a press conference Friday where he spoke publicly about the conviction and his White House bid.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News