Man charged with first-degree murder in northern Alberta arrested in Ontario: RCMP

A man charged with first-degree murder in a March homicide near Grande Prairie is now in custody.

Earlier this month RCMP said they were looking for David James Sietsma, 37, in the death of Echer Marcial, 34.

Marcial's remains were found on March 14 on Range Road 55 near Clairmont, a hamlet immediately north of Grande Prairie, 388 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

Following an autopsy that determined the cause of Marcial's death as homicide, Alberta RCMP's major crimes unit took over the investigation and subsequently issued a warrant for Sietsma for first-degree murder.

Police believed Sietsma was in the Grande Prairie area, but Mounties were alerted on Friday that he had been arrested by the Ontario Provincial Police.

Sietsma was remanded into custody on a six-day hold while he awaits transfer back to Grande Prairie for court.

"The Alberta RCMP would like to thank the Ontario Provincial Police for their help and swift action in apprehending this dangerous suspect," Cpl. Derek Carlson of the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said in a Friday news release. "We would also like to thank the public for all the information they provided us along the way."