Man charged with homicide after weekend stabbing

EDMONTON -

A 33-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed to death on Saturday.

Police were called to an assault with a weapon in the area of 104 Avenue and 95 Street after 6 p.m. and found a man with serious injuries.

He died on scene.

Eugene Brian Patrick Louis, 27, was stabbed, an autopsy found.

Police ruled his death a homicide.

Jorge James McConnell was charged with second-degree murder.