Man charged with impaired driving in October double fatal crash
An Ontario man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving in a crash that killed two people in 2021.
Christopher Scott Way, 29, faces two counts of each charge, RCMP announced in an update on Thursday.
On Oct. 27, 2021, two vehicles crashed on a highway southwest of Edmonton. The pair of victims, whose names and ages were never released by police, died at the scene.
RCMP have not provided any other details about how the crash occurred.
Way is scheduled to appear in court in Breton, Alta., on March 8.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Rain, then snow and temps around 0 C
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Andrew loses Royal and military links, no longer 'His Royal Highness'
Prince Andrew had his military links and Royal patronages removed and will no longer be known as 'His Royal Highness,' Buckingham Palace said, as the son of Queen Elizabeth II fights a U.S. lawsuit in which he is accused of sex abuse.
'It seemed like a safe plan': Canadians who tested positive for COVID-19 abroad say they're paying for it
Canadians stuck abroad after testing positive for COVID-19 during a trip are warning others who are travelling during the Omicron wave to plan for travel disruptions that could cost thousands of dollars and keep them away from home for much longer than expected.
Vaccine mandate for truckers will have exemptions, CBSA says
With just days to go before a federal vaccine mandate for truck drivers is set to come into effect, the federal government says Canadian truckers will be exempt from Canada's new rules, but are still expected to face restrictions once the reciprocal American policy comes into effect.
Health Canada in 'final stages' of reviewing Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 drug
Health Canada's chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma says the agency is working through the final stages of its review of Pfizer's promising antiviral treatment.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
Inside an ICU where 70 per cent of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated
This is where the Omicron wave is starting to show its worst side: inside the ICU at Toronto General, which is filling up with critically ill COVID-19 patients, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.
Why variant statistics don't tell the full story of Omicron's spread in Canada
The number of COVID-19 variant cases logged across the country isn’t lining up with total case numbers being reported. CTVNews.ca spoke with a few experts who explained why.
U.S. charges far-right militia leader with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot
The founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other people have been criminally charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
BREAKING | Quebec parents could be asked to supervise classrooms if teachers are sick
If too many teachers are out sick with COVID-19, parents may be asked to supervise the classroom in their place. Schools must develop a contingency plan in the case of low personnel, which could include listing people to be called in as reinforcements.
Calgary
-
Alberta looking to attract tech talent with new immigration program
The Accelerated Tech Pathway will provide a fast track to permanent residence for skilled tech workers who want to move to Alberta.
-
Calgary council votes in favour of taking steps toward arena project, gauging Flames partnership interest
Councillors spent more than three hours Wednesday grilling administration about the now-dead deal to partner with the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation to build a new event centre.
-
Appeal denied for Calgarian convicted of fatally stabbing his mother and second woman
Emanuel Kahsai has been denied a second trial after being found guilty in 2018 of two counts of first-degree murder while representing himself but without access to the courtroom due to his erratic behaviour.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
Even though they're widely available, Sask. top doc warns against 'overuse' of rapid COVID-19 tests
Despite a high number of available COVID-19 rapid tests compared to other provinces, Saskatchewan's top doctor says it's important not to "overuse" them.
-
Letter to parents says Saskatoon's public schools could see disruption in operations
Saskatoon Public Schools says a staffing crunch because of rising COVID cases could lead to disruption in school operations, according to a letter sent to parents
Regina
-
Omicron Surge Plan updates announced by Sask. Health Authority
The update includes five key strategies the SHA said will ensure patients continue to receive the best care possible.
-
Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
-
Apartment fire east of downtown cuts power to Carmichael Outreach
Carmichael Outreach Centre was forced to suspend all operations Thursday, thanks to a nearby fire at an apartment complex.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. extends current health measures until Jan. 24, including online learning
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King announced Thursday that the province will extend the current health measures in place until at least Jan. 24, based on the recommendation of Dr. Heather Morrison, the province’s chief public health officer. Those measures include online learning for Island students and teachers.
-
Child dies following two-vehicle crash in Galloway, N.B.
A six-year-old child from Elsipogtog First Nation has died following a crash in New Brunswick’s Kent County.
-
Man, 28, arrested for murder in Saint John: police
One man is dead and another is in police custody following a stabbing in Saint John Wednesday night.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 3,630 people in hospital with COVID-19, at least 500 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting another jump in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, while the province’s intensive care units saw a slight decline in admissions on Thursday.
-
Experts weigh in on why a tax for unvaccinated individuals won’t be coming to Ontario
Toronto health and law experts say that imposing a tax on the unvaccinated sets a “very dangerous precedent,” echoing recent remarks made by Ontario’s top doctor and the premier who stated that Ontario shouldn’t head down that path.
-
Brampton Transit defends decision to cancel service on some routes, says up to a quarter of operators now absent on a daily basis
Brampton Transit is temporarily cancelling service on some 20 routes, citing COVID-19 related staffing shortages and reduced ridership.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec parents could be asked to supervise classrooms if teachers are sick
If too many teachers are out sick with COVID-19, parents may be asked to supervise the classroom in their place. Schools must develop a contingency plan in the case of low personnel, which could include listing people to be called in as reinforcements.
-
Canadian immigrants turn to MPs for help with official documents, but to no avail
Canadian immigrants say they've been reaching out to their federal members of parliament for help with their long-delayed immigration files.
-
Quebec announces temporary incentives for burned-out health care workers
Quebec is announcing various measures Thursday to compensate for the overload that health-care workers are currently experiencing, including the expansion of bonuses and financial incentives to work overtime.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major fire fully engulfs Merivale Road building
Black smoke and flames could be seen coming from a building in the 1900 block of Merivale Road, south of Slack Road, at approximately 1:45 p.m.
-
One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa on Thursday
One more person has died from COVID-19 in Ottawa as the number of hospitalizations in the city holds steady.
-
Omicron 'increasing the likelihood' most Ottawans will be exposed to COVID, top doctor says
Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches calls the Omicron variant a "game changer" due to its high transmissibility.
Kitchener
-
1 COVID-19-related death reported in Waterloo Region; 99 in hospital
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported another death related to COVID-19 on Thursday as hospitalizations remained unchanged at 99.
-
Ontario reports 3,630 people in hospital with COVID-19, at least 500 patients in ICU
Ontario is reporting another jump in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, while the province’s intensive care units saw a slight decline in admissions on Thursday.
-
Waterloo Region public school boards offering short-term virtual learning for concerned families
As Waterloo Region families prepare for the return of in-class learning on Monday, both public school boards in the area say they will provide a ‘short term’ option for those who are not comfortable with sending the children back to class.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips on how to get money back on flight changes and cancellations
As anyone who has flown recently knows, airports during the COVID-19 pandemic are places where angry and frustrated passengers are confronted with sudden flight cancellations and lengthy delays. But is there anything that can be done?
-
Sporting world honours North Bay sports legend, Maple Leafs baseball team owner Jack Dominico
Jack Dominico, a North Bay native who owned the Toronto Maple Leafs baseball club, died this week at age 82.
-
Sudbury resident charged with drug offences following raid of Espanola home
A 36-year-old Sudbury resident is in police custody following a raid on a John Street residence in Espanola this week that netted thousands of dollars in illegal drugs and cash.
Winnipeg
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations near 500 in Manitoba, nine more deaths on Thursday
The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise in Manitoba, nearing 500 on Thursday.
-
Details of Operation Phoenix reveal drug trafficking network, use of drones to smuggle drugs in prison: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested 12 people following an eight-month investigation that stretched across multiple provinces into alleged drugs and firearms trafficking that including using drones to smuggle drugs into prisons.
-
City of Winnipeg sticks with full 10-day self-isolation requirement
Though the province has lowered the self-isolation requirements for people who have tested positive for COVID-19, the City of Winnipeg says it will be sticking with the full 10 days.
Vancouver
-
Gym closure order made 'without any supporting data,' MLA says in letter calling for reversal
A B.C. MLA is calling on the NDP government to reverse a COVID-related public health order, claiming it was made "without any supporting data."
-
43 tickets given, 5 arrested after maskless protest at B.C. grocery store, Mounties say
An anti-mask protest at a B.C. grocery store led to dozens of tickets being handed out and five people being arrested earlier this week.
-
Video shows homicide victim, 'unknown men' tied to Okanagan case
Police released video Thursday in connection to a months-old homicide case near Penticton, B.C. The video shows three "unknown" men with the victim, but officers aren't calling them suspects.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island MLA offers support for vehicles damaged by potholes
The MLA for Parksville-Qualicum is offering to provide guidance for motorists who had their tires and vehicles damaged recently by hitting potholes in the Nanoose flats area.
-
BC Transit to launch real-time bus tracking app on all routes across province
BC Transit will expand its real-time bus tracking app, NextRide, to all routes it operates across the province this year.
-
B.C. investing $1M into preventing toxic drug deaths in construction industry
The British Columbia government is investing $1 million into expanding a program to help prevent drug overdoses in the construction industry.