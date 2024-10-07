EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Man charged with kidnapping in northern Alberta domestic violence case: RCMP

    An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    A Grande Prairie man has been charged with kidnapping after an assault on Sunday.

    Police got a report of a man dragging a woman on the ground by her hair in Muskoseepi Park.

    Officers responded to the park and found the woman with non-life threatening injuries.

    A man was arrested nearby after a short foot chase.

    Mounties say the incident is believed to be a case of domestic violence.

    The 44-year-old suspect faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief, kidnapping and assault.

    He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie court on Oct. 10.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News