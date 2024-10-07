Man charged with kidnapping in northern Alberta domestic violence case: RCMP

A Grande Prairie man has been charged with kidnapping after an assault on Sunday.

Police got a report of a man dragging a woman on the ground by her hair in Muskoseepi Park.

Officers responded to the park and found the woman with non-life threatening injuries.

A man was arrested nearby after a short foot chase.

Mounties say the incident is believed to be a case of domestic violence.

The 44-year-old suspect faces several charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief, kidnapping and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie court on Oct. 10.